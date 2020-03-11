Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Corana Marie Hicks was arrested March 9 on charges associated with a Waskom PD warrant and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Ray Mason was arrested March 9 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, two counts tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, fail to ID fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ricky Glen Wadlington was arrested March 9 for contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents were reported.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Roy Lynn Watson, 52, of Marshall, was arrested March 9 on charges of no liability insurance.
Eddie Ray Richardson, 57, of Marshall was arrested March 9 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Thomas Lee White, 54, of Marshall was arrested March 9 on DWI 2nd offense, no proof of liability insurance and no valid driver’s license.
Gerald Gamble, 63, of Marshall was arrested March 9 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, a MPD warrant for no liability insurance and expired vehicle registration.
Sharika Shardea Gamble, 25, of Marshall was arrested March 9 on two Marshall PD warrants, one for no valid DL and no liability insurance.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury with a family member was reported March 9 in the 700 block of Navajo Trail.
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported March 9 in the 1200 block of East Burleson Street.