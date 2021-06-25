Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Isaac Paul Irving was arrested June 24 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jaccarrion Dejuan Green was arrested June 24 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces.
John Allen Gunn, 45, was arrested June 24 on a MPD warrant for public intoxication.
Yvonne Trammell, 47, was arrested June 24 on charges of operate of a motor vehicle without insurance.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence was reported June 24 in the 3000 block of South Washington Avenue.
Theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported June 24 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.
Drunkenness was reported June 24 in the 1200 block of East End Boulevard North.
Mail theft more than 10 addresses was reported June 24 in the 300 block of Brassell Drive.
A burglary of habitation was reported June 24 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.