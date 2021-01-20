Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Gale Franklin Johnson, 44, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member and multiple traffic incident/violation.
Rodney Fredale Reese, 53, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of drunkenness.
Allison Haley Guilliams, 19, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of knowingly altering a license plate.
Cedric Lynn Jones, 23, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana, more than 2 grams, less than 4 ounces.
Xzavian Russell, 21, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident/violation was reported Jan. 19 in the 2300 block of Estes Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Jan. 19 in the 4200 block of Bennett Street.
A possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, was reported Jan. 19 on North Grove and West Burleson.
Knowingly altered license plate was reported Jan. 19 in the 200 block of North East End Boulevard.