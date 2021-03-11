Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Francis James was arrested March 10 on two charges of drunkenness.
Cark Fredrick Jenkins was arrested March 10 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Taylor Morgan Brown was arrested March 10 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chloe Nicole Johnson was arrested March 10 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported March 10 in the 300 block of E. Pinecrest Drive.
An unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported March 10 in the 1300 block of University Avenue.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported March 10 in the 1600 block of University Avenue.