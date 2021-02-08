Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An assault was reported Feb. 7 on Quail in Longview when a girlfriend was assault after an argument with her boyfriend.
A shooting was reported Feb. 5 on FM 134 in Karnack.
A theft was reported Feb. 5 on Hwy. 80 in Marshall when a sigP250 was stolen from vehicle.
A burglary was reported Feb. 7 on Buck Sherrod Road in Marshall when a van at the soccer field was broken and money and keys were stolen.
A theft was reported Feb. 5 on Blalock Road in Hallsville when building materials were stolen from a construction site.
An assault was reported Feb. 7 on FM 726 in Diana when an altercation occurred after argument and a victim was pushed out of the vehicle.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Michael Lewis Blanchette was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Christian Miguel Soto was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of murder.
Tatitanna Meiln Thomas was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mallory Claire Cohee was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Jason Lee Martin was arrested Feb. 2 on violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Katelyn Jade Cooper was arrested Feb. 2 on a parole violation.
John Henry Van III was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of riot participation.
Patrick Desario Garrett was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Matthew Elliot Speegle was arrested Feb, 5 on charges of DWI.
Nathan James Turnbaugh was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of murder.
Toni Denise Hillin was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of drug paraphernalia.
Tammie Jo Bartlett was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Adrian Darrius Mayhorn was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Romondrick Fitzpatrick was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Ronald Alan White was arrested Feb. 3 on a Jefferson Parish warrant for theft of property.
Orbreon Edwon Wesley was arrested Feb. 5 on a warrant from Shreveport City for assault causes bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident/violation was reported Feb. 5 on Sanford/University.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Feb. 5 on Milton/Spring.
An assault family violence was reported Feb. 6 on Frank Street.
A possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, under 28 grams was reported Feb. 6 on N. Bishop/W. Rusk.
A burglary of a building was reported Feb. 7 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
A warrant issued by another agency was served Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Louise Circle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Richard Alexandria Simpson, 29, was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate and two counts of traffic incident/violation.
Sierra Nicole Harris, 26, was arrested Feb. 5 on a warrant by another agency.
Skyler Paige Vickers, 24, was arrested Feb. 5 on a warrant by another agency.
Jantorio Juone Harper, 32, was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of a traffic incident/violation, interfering with public duties, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Clifton Ray Foster, 21, was arrested Feb. 6 on a warrant issued by another agency.
Myeishia Ebonie Mcallan, 34, was arrested Feb. 6 on multiple traffic incidents/violations.
Jeremy Slade Baygents, 32, was arrested Feb. 7 on two warrants from other agencies.
Adrian Martinez, 27, was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and a warrant from another agency.