One person is dead and one injured after a crash on Tuesday in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
DPS stated that around noon Tuesday, troopers were called out to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 59, about one mile north of Marshall.
A preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way from a private drive attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 59, where it was then struck by a northbound 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer.
A preliminary report indicated that the driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Christopher Rutherford, 25, of Marshall, died at the scene of the accident while the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer, identified as 35-year-old Miguel Beltran Gonzalez, of Marshall, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Nancy George and was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Gonzalez was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Marc Randol Pryor, 49, of Waskom was arrested and charged with MPD warrants for no seat belt, speeding and theft on Monday.
- Cameron Jermontea Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family member on Monday.
- Roshunn Rondell Powell, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on Monday.
- Robert Laverne Jones, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 1100 block of Melanie Street, Monday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1000 block of Cedar Loop, Monday
- Criminal trespass, 2100 block of Hudson Street, Tuesday
- Theft of firearm, 2800 block of Mary Mack Drive, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Alicia Denise Andrews, 49, of Glenn Heights was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for violation of parole/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Monday.
Damien Scott Bryant, 47, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
Donald Ray Davis, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with safpf/driving while intoxicated third or more on Monday.
Jaheim Allaza-Amin Herrera, 19, of Duncanville was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram.
Kimberly McGlothin Hughes, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
Crystal Lynn Leonard, 48, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram.
Tymel Jaemon-Donnell Scales, 25, of Varina, North Carolina was arrested and charged with theft of firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Monday.
Joshua Aaron Colwell, 32, of Athens was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Monday.
Enrique Avellanda, 24, of Longview was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Tuesday.
Kelby Ned Box, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Samuel Lee Brown, 71, Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram in a drug free zone on Tuesday.
James Author Crawford, 74, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to appear/driving while intoxicated third or more offense and driving while intoxicated third more offense on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Ledale Griffin, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram in a drug free zone, no driver’s license and tampering with government record on Tuesday.
Raymond Douglas Hamblen, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
Aaron Lee Jones, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unsafe speed and expired registration on Tuesday.
Jalen Shaquille Parish, 27, of Richardson, Mississippi was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, ros/unlawfully carrying a weapon, ros/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and ros/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Tuesday.