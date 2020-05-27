Staff Reports
Troopers responded to a fatality crash at 11 p.m. Monday night on Blocker Road, outside the Marshall city limits, in Harrison County, according to information released by DPS Public Information Officer Jean Dark.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2018 Jeep, Robert Howard Brock, 35, of Marshall was traveling northbound on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway, traveled across a creek and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge John Oswalt and transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Gerald Wayne Patterson, 56, of Marshall was arrested May 23 on charges associated with three Marshall PD warrants on miscellaneous traffic charges.
Nila Odella Williams, 23, of Marshall was arrested May 22 on charges of resisting arrest search/transport, interfere with duties of a public servant, fail to stop at designated point and failure to identify.
Kenneth Dean Nevill, 49, of Marshall was arrested May 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Stanley Dale Edmonson, 63, of Marshall was arrested May 24 on charges of public intoxication, minor, third enhanced.
Taylor Aaron Bounds, 26, of Marshall was arrested May 25 on charges of assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation.
Charles Ray George, 31, of Marshall was arrested May 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 34, of Marshall was arrested May 26 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristina Leigh Davis, 43, of Marshall, was arrested May 23 on charges associated with a Marshall PD warrant and a Waskom PD warrant.
Joan Elizabeth Kemp of Marshall was arrested May 24 on charges of speeding and driving while license invalid.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Drunkeness was reported May 23 in the 800 block of East Houston Street.
A warrant was executed May 23 in the 100 block of Fairview Street.
A continuous violence against a family member was reported May 23 in the 1600 block of University.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 23 in the 1600 block of Spring Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported May 23 in the 2000 block of Olive Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported May 24 in the 900 block of Summit Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported May 24 in the 100 block of Sunset Drive.
An assault family/housemember impeding breath was reported May 25 on I20 east.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported May 25 in the 1300 block of Garber.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported May 26 in the 700 block of Compress Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jennifer Lynn Arnold was arrested May 24 on charges of evading arrest detention.
David Thomas Barnett was arrested May 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Paula Annette Brown was arrested May 23 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Trevor Lynn Driskell was arrested May 24 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ryan Tyler Eley was arrested May 23 on charges of failure to identify giving false/fictitious information and fraud use/poss identifying information items, less than five.
Thomas Cole Giddens was arrested May 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Chalon James Hines was arrested May 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Terry Cordell Johnson was arrested May 22 on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jolie Gayle Kologinczak was arrested May 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Rebecca Jean Matthews was arrested May 23 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Dusty Lynn Taulbee was arrested May 25 on charges of class C assault and assault family/housemember impeding breath, circulation.
Sean Michael Winslow was arrested May 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A forgery was reported May 24 in Longview when money was stolen from an account.
A criminal mischief was reported May 22 in Hallsville when a window was broken out of a church.
A burglary of a building was reported May 22 in Harleton when an unknown suspect entered a vacant house without consent.
Theft of property was reported May 24 in Marshall when tools were stolen from a truck tool box.
Criminal mischief was reported May 25 in Waskom when a door knob was damaged on a house.