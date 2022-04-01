handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Tenya Laton Jackson, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
  • Christopher Cash Clark, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Resisting arrest search or transport, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
  • Theft (all other) between $50 and $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
  • Criminal trespass, 300 block of North Columbus Street, Wednesday

