Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Tenya Laton Jackson, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
- Christopher Cash Clark, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Theft (all other) between $50 and $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Criminal trespass, 300 block of North Columbus Street, Wednesday