Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
False alarm or report, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Thursday
Burglary of building, 1600 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Eddie Carl Brashear, 50, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
Cecil Ray Carr, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with no driver’s license when unlicensed and driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
Conrad Everardo Fernandez, 36, of Waskom was arrested and charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
Amanda Lee Louton, 39, of Karnack was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Thursday.
Markee Antonie Thompson, 28, of Lewisville was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
Derrick Dewayne Wiley, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and resist arrest search or transport on Thursday.
Eric Shakur Lavigne, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/aggravated assault and bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Madison Lee Freeman, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false alarm or report on Thursday.