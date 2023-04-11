Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Michael Shane Jones, 23, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on three MPD warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jacob Richard Williams Edward, 28, of Marshall was arrested Friday and charged with criminal trespass.
Simon Ocampo, 62, of Marshall was arrested Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Donyan Demarcus Dillard, 34, of Marshall was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Blake Edward Duger, 30, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for resisting arrest, search or transport and a warrant issued by another agency.
Jeremy Scott Miller, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged Saturday with simplie assault.
Anthony Dewayne Spratling, 36, of Marshall was arrested Saturday and charged with two warrants issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday in Marshall on S East End Blvd.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Resisting arrest, search or transport was reported on Friday on Lake St and Loop 390.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Saturday on Karnack Hwy.
Assault family violence was reported on Saturday on Cherrywood Cir.
Simplie Assault was reported on Saturday on Sledge St.
Simplie Assault was reported on Sunday on Poplar St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family members was reported on Sunday on Nathan St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Geoffrey David Beiser, 62, was attested Sunday and charged with theft of a firearm.
Danielle Leigh Bracey, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft class c.
Jerry Benard Burks, 46, was arrested and charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated.
Jason Dean Grimes, 44, was arrested and charged Saturday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cassandra Harris, 54, was arrested and charged Friday with murder.
Joshua Lee Jackson, 38, was arrested and charged Saturday with a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Melissa Marie Johnson, 41, was arrested and charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated.
Dalton Caleb Kelley, 32, was arrested and charged Saturday with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Raymond Joseph Maglaris, 24, was arrested and charged Sunday with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Darien Scott Makowsky, 57, was arrested and charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Chad Martin, 31, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.