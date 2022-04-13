Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Dameion Deon Redd Jr., 23, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Carrie Dawn Stallones, 45, of Round Rock was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Arthur George Walker, 45, of Dallas was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Xavier Ramone Maze, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
- Robert Matthew Macomber, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants and three warrants (issued by other agencies) on Tuesday.
- Jennie Rae Dames, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, an MPD class c warrant and a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a building, 1100 block of Warren Drive, Monday
- Theft of firearm, 300 block of Murphey Street, Monday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Monday
- MPD class c warrant, intersection of West Pinecrest and MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Mahailey Renee Carter, 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
- Michael Glen Hunt, 35, of Waskom was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
- Jose Alejandro Marmolejo-Rivera, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles on Monday.
- Martin Rivera-Marmolejo, 46, of Waskom was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles on Monday.
- Krystle Lynn Sanders, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with rop/accident involving damage to vehicle causing damage worth greater than or equal to $200 on Monday.
- Richard Vann Willis, 47, of Harleton was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, driving while license invalid and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.