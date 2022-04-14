Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Timothy Jason Sullivan, 43, of Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and interfere with public duties on Wednesday.
- Brittney Tatina Atkins, 30, of Crockett was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Interfere with public duties, 1000 block of East Bowie St., Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jalen Davonne Foster, 30, of Rayville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a DeSoto Parish warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation on Tuesday.
- Meagen Elise Foust, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration on Tuesday.
- April Denise Lee, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.
- Kenneth Ray Monnin II, 48, of Karnack was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding on Tuesday.
- Dever Joann Velazco, 29, of Marshall was held on several Marion County warrants.