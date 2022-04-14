handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Timothy Jason Sullivan, 43, of Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and interfere with public duties on Wednesday.
  • Brittney Tatina Atkins, 30, of Crockett was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Interfere with public duties, 1000 block of East Bowie St., Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jalen Davonne Foster, 30, of Rayville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a DeSoto Parish warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation on Tuesday.
  • Meagen Elise Foust, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration on Tuesday.
  • April Denise Lee, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.
  • Kenneth Ray Monnin II, 48, of Karnack was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding on Tuesday.
  • Dever Joann Velazco, 29, of Marshall was held on several Marion County warrants.

