Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Brian Oscar Ballard, 48, of Austin was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.
- Mariah Dominque Munoz, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Drunkenness, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 2300 block of Frank Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Ralph Austin Miller, 69, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to stop and give info with greater than or equal to $200 in damages on Wednesday.
- Lavokeous Martez Ivory, 28, of Milan, Tennessee was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.