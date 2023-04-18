Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Mitchell Damon Darty, 47, of Arlington was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams (three counts), manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2/2A measuring between one and three grams (three counts) and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3/4 measuring less than 28 grams (three counts) on Friday.
Timmy Dorman, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
James Clayton Lewis, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence (two counts) and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) on Saturday.
Tyra Shantel Valentine, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 (two counts), warrant issued by other agency (six counts) and traffic incident/violation (two counts) on Saturday.
Bridget Wanjiku, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member (two counts) and four MPD class c warrants on Sunday.
Avis Delynn Jones, 38, of Marshall was arrested on a parole warrant on Sunday.
Christian Lane Sewell, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info and credit card or debit card abuse on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3/4 measuring less than 28 grams, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Credit card or debit card abuse, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Theft under $100, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Drunkenness, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 380 block of Pinehurst Drive, Saturday
Forgery of a government/national institution/money/security, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christian Tyler Beall, 22, of Big Sandy was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Delvin Dewayne Rines, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unsafe speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Saturday.
Landon Paul Whitten, 51, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Hunter Austin Greenslate, 24, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.