Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- The Marshall Police Department reported Friday morning that they had made no arrests in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- The Marshall Police Department reported Friday morning that they had no reportable offenses for the past 24 hours.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Randall Aarron Abercrombie, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with open container and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
- Eduardo Argote-Juarez, 24, of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant on Wednesday.
- James Patrick Bailey, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
- Kimiesha Johnetta Brown, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 and bond forfeiture/fleeing police officer on Wednesday.
- Jason Orlando Chambers Jr., 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with bench warrant/aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.
- Kacie Maghen Ferguson, 32, of Jefferson was held on Marion County warrants for fleeing police officer, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain single lane on Wednesday.
- Rebecca Ann George, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
- Ramiro Torres Gonzales, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles on Thursday.
- Alan Robert Gonzalez Solis, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicles on Thursday.
- Claiborne Andrew Pannell Jr., 39, of Shreveport was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for burglary of habitation and a Santa Rosa County, Florida Sheriff’s Office warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
- David Kent Reynolds, 61, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
- Anthony Dean Stonewalter, 21, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.