Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Eddie Ray Richardson, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
- James Patrick Washington, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and duty on striking fixture/highway on Tuesday.
- Dorley Crockett III, 18, of Harleton was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 200 block of North Bishop Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Crystal Gayle Capps, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday.
- Jerry Waine Close, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
Blake Rapheal Reed, 30, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Monday.