Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Sealey Brooke Hartman, 38, of Marshall was arrested on two parole warrants on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Burglary of vehicles, 2500 block of Belmont Drive, Monday

Burglary of building, 1200 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday

Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of Circle Drive, Tuesday

Indecent exposure, 300 block of Pope Street, Tuesday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Brandi Dawn Johnson, 34, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday

