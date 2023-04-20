Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Sealey Brooke Hartman, 38, of Marshall was arrested on two parole warrants on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles, 2500 block of Belmont Drive, Monday
Burglary of building, 1200 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of Circle Drive, Tuesday
Indecent exposure, 300 block of Pope Street, Tuesday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brandi Dawn Johnson, 34, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday