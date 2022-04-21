Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
- Lonnie Lee Wilborn, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) and two MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2100 block of North Franklin Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jody Lee Belcher, 47, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with a Marion County warrant for rop/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Steven Lee Brook, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
- Terence Dmitri Helton Jr., 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, evading arrest detention and resisting arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
- Shannon Michelle McLean, 46, of Clute was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and violation of probation/tamper/fabriate physical evidence with intent to impair on Tuesday.
- George Kentraveon Reed, 19, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest detention with vehicle on Tuesday.
- Kyeisha Melaine Welch, 29, of Arlington was arrested and charged with br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.