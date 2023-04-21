From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shana Rena Pierce, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
Marcus Donte Moore, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and no driver’s license on Wednesday.
Edward Deary, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft less than $100 on Wednesday.
Patrick Deondrick Burns, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unrestrained child (two counts) and two Gregg County warrants for violation of probation/theft of property worth less than $100 with previous conviction on Wednesday.
Isavian Cornell Hill, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat cause fear of imminent sbi (two counts) and assault causes bodily injury (two counts) on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kaleb Chad Caldwell, 32, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Dakota Hardee Stone, 19, of Waskom was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, no driver’s license when unlicensed and operate motor vehicle without financial restitution on Tuesday.
Darby Brooke Wright, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Alicia Marie Pritchett, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Wednesday.
Tara Lanette Taylor, 50, of Marshall was arrested on a Panola County warrant for failure to appear/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Kelvin Theodis Wilks, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.