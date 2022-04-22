handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 30, of Harleton was arrested on a Marion County warrant for theft of property on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • The Marshall Police Department reported Thursday morning it had no reportable offenses for the past 24 hours.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Miguel Olvera Elias, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
  • Thomas Evans Elliott, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
  • Michael David Faurot, 44, of Ore City was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license, operate unregistered motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a Smith County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
  • Thomas Johnathan Greene III, 68, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Wednesday.
  • Norris Wayne Jackson, 48, of Longview was arrested and charged with three capias pro fine warrants on Thursday.
  • Johnathan Antione Reeves, 27 of Carthage was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
  • Ray Artis Robertson, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.

