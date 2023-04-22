Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Perry Lewis Brown Jr., 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (two counts) and bond forfeiture (two counts) on Thursday.
Chloe Love Hollowell, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false alarm or report on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Darien OHarry Candler, 22, of Grambling, Louisiana was arrested and charged with ai/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Thursday.
Tardarell Raymonte Maiden Sr., 50, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
Shane Mikel Morris, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and display expired license plate on Thursday.
Mark Dewane Rhodes, 62, of Waskom was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to identify and resist arrest search or transport on Thursday.
Johnathon Lamar Hudson, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.