Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Demitrus Leon Noel, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Accident involving damage to vehicle, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1100 block of Harper Drive, Thursday
- Criminal trespass, 1300 block of Julie Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Thomas Evans Elliott, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
- Norris Wayne Jackson, 48, of Longview was arrested and charged with three capias pro fine warrants on Thursday.
- Brandon Ray Morris, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Shane Mikel Morris, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, equipment violation and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Friday.