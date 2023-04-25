Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Vashun Woolen, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury (two counts) and criminal trespass (two counts) on Friday.
Timmy Allen Dorman, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Friday.
Jario Garcia Martinez, 37, of Bernice, Louisiana was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury on Friday.
Michael Paul James, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury on Saturday.
Tommy Wayne Anderson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram (two counts), traffic incident/violation (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) on Saturday.
Jacorey Jawone Mitchell, 34, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by other agency on Friday.
Sheila Vires, 53, of Homin was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member with previous convictions on Monday.
Jackson Davis Furlow, 19, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass, 1400 block of Julie Street, Friday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 900 block of Chapparal Drive, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury, 1600 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous conviction, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury, 700 block of Spring Street, Saturday
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, intersection of Bolivar and Ginocchio, Sunday
Assault family violence, 3900 block of Redwood Trail, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Haley Marie Burton, 21, of Avinger was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Cole Adam Dell, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Christopher Deshone Hill, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court on Friday.
Zachary Ray Linton, 31, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Christopher Derrion Manning, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Sunday.
Steve Douglas McIntyre, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Austin Lane Nealy, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury on Sunday.
Brittany Danielle Nelson, 36, of Benton, Louisiana was arrested and charged with public intoxication, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, resist arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Anne Marie Swain, 52, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
Devin Scott Wooten, 26, of Longview was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license, operate unregistered/improperly registered, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no defective/head lamps and bf/display fictitious license plate on Friday.
Ira Vandyke Long, 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.