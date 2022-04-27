Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kassidy Lee Barrett, 20, of DeKalb was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and three warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Adam Paul Foster, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, weapons (unlawfully carrying), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, warrant (issued by other agency) and three MPD class c warrants on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a building, 5200 block of Victory Drive, Monday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), intersection of Hood and East Grand, Monday
Theft of property worth less than $100, 2500 block of Madewood Road