Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shayne Deandre Thomas, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure on Tuesday.
Freddie Lawrence Jenkins, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1500 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Michael Bollinger, 39, of Hallsville was arrested on a Marion County warrant for theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Monday.
Wendell Bradley Collins, 39, of Hallsville was arrested on a Marion County warrant for theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Monday.
Philip Wayne Brown, 64, of Waskom was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear imminent bodily harm, reckless driving and failure to maintain speed on Tuesday.
Sadonna Da’Yeah Cooks, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Robert Lynn Ellis Asberry Hall, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated second offense on Tuesday.
Justin James Johnson, 29, of Harleton was arrested and charged with failure to identify and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
Kiesha Antionette Jones, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $1,500 and $20,000 on Tuesday.
Deborah Walters Kelley, 67, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
Damarcus Dejuan McCowan, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant on Tuesday.
Samantha Nicole Rutledge, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
Monica Latereya Saizon, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional serious bodily injury on Tuesday.
Gabriel Tiburico Solis, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
April Michelle Vasquez, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with speeding and violation of probation/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Tuesday.
Tristin Miguel Smith, 35, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with parole violation on Tuesday.