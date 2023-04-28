Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lancer Wayne Stokes, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.
Tony Lee Jenkins, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.
Rasheen Daleese Porter, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person, disabled person on Thursday.
Derrick Beron McCowan, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.
Damion Dewayne Williams, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD traffic warrants on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Honey Elizabeth Graham, 45, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Ismael Martinez, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of br/indecency with a child sexual contact on Wednesday.