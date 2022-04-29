Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Chirstion Tiaryal Anderson, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info and warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
Terrence Terrell Stephenson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles, 5200 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday