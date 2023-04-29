Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Brianna Christa Watts, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with 12 counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Damion Dewayne Williams, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Leona Danielle Green, 20, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with four MPD class c warrants on Friday.
Benjamin Tyler Fultz, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, resist arrest search or transport and interfer with public duties on Thursday.
Miranda Clair Hill, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Rasheen Daleese Porter, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person reckless sbi on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Traffic incident/violation, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, intersection of Dogan and High, Thursday
Burglary of habitation, 300 block of Rosborough Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Alexander Nobles, 17, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco and minor in possession of alcohol on Friday.