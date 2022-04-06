Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Blake Anthony Harp, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug and warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Courtney Rozell Hortman, 32, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with simple assault on Monday.
- Lakendrick Jamail Johnson, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with outdoor burning of waste toxic material and illegal burning on Monday.
- Cree Lashae Taylor, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
- Jarmarcus Maurice Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 200 block of West Emory Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brittany Celine Barber, 33, of Joaquin was held on Shelby County warrants for tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, probation violation, criminal trespass and driving while intoxicated with previous conviction on Monday.
- Mario Rodriguez Cedillo, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
- David Morgan Creel, 41, of Center was held on a Shelby County warrant for harassment on Monday.
- Carl Kenneth Pearson, 43, of Balzoni, Mississippi was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
- Jacquelyn Marie Reid, 23, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
- Linus Duane Romero Jr., 43, of Diana was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Monday.
- Koby Wayne Rhodes, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Monday.