Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jonathan Lee Nelson, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD class c warrants on Friday.
Chanador Luv Elicia Jamie Scantlebury, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and resist arrest search or transport on Saturday.
Terian Dewayne Anderson, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Saturday.
Antonia Layfette Baker, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
Chantiana Elicse Lynn Robertson-Hill, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
Ronnie Lee Harris, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Austin Taylor Smith, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief under $100 and city ordinance violation (non-criminal) on Saturday.
Jordan Harris Griffith, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
William Ryan Fason, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with publish/threat to publish intimate visual material on Monday.
Andrew Zed Futrell, 60, of Jewett was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Monday.
Kerry Lynn Hodge, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Tuesday.
Stephen Ray Morris, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal nonsupport on Tuesday.
Arthur Lee Hudson, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with pv/forgery and public intoxication on Tuesday.
Everett Duwayne Roberts, 47, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm on Tuesday.
Calvin Rasheen Jakei Johnson, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to signal turn, open container in motor vehicle and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of building, 1600 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
MPD class c warrant, intersection of Martin and Johnson, Friday
Resist arrest search or transport, 1900 block of East Travis Street, Friday
Drunkenness, 500 block of Buffo Street, Saturday
Terroristic threat cause fear, 700 block of Ivy Street, Saturday
Drunkenness, 1900 block of University Avenue, Sunday
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, intersection of East End and Johnson, Sunday
Miscellaneous incident, 1200 block of Gordon Street, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury, intersection of West Pinecrest and MLK, Monday
Dog bite, 1000 block of Stuart Lane, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brainer Alexander Aguilar-Diaz, 19, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Sunday.
Anthony Jesus Arellano, 18, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Marco Antonio Burgos, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/engaging in organized criminal activity on Friday.
Samuel Camacho-Rodriguez, 21, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Sunday.
Jynathien Sevion Mikos Campbell, 18, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Anthony Ferrera, 19, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Sunday.
Thomas Cole Giddens, 30, of Bastrop, Louisiana was arrested and charged with duty on striking fixture or highway, failure to maintain financial responsibility, disregard stop sign and false report to police officer on Friday.
Maria Paula Gomez, 45, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Sunday.
Derrek Lamont Jones, 44, of Dallas was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.
Jacorey Jawone Mitchell, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Geofrey Allen Riley, 33, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography on Friday.
Benjamin Rios-Perez, 32, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested and charged with five counts of smuggling of persons: monetary gain on Sunday.
Yaison Salas, 26, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Sunday.
Robert Ward Wilson, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/fleeing police officer on Friday.
Charlie Floyd Chism Sr., 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friady.
Avery Bernard Daniels, 40, of Tyler was arrested and charged with no driver’s license on Saturday.
Jose Esteban Gomez, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxication blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Jeffery Cade Martin, 32, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Jeremy William Benoit, 35, of Henderson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Monday.
Dajuan Markeem Hart, 33, of Mineola was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and possession of a dangerous drug on Monday.
Tami Lynn Burgess, 38, of Mount Pleasant was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug on Tuesday.
Leon Mathew McVay, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Tuesday.
Mark Cassity Browning, 48, of Carthage was arrested and charged with br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Michael Dylan Scarber, 24, of Tatum was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Tuesday.