Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Heath Justin Harp, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, intersection of Fairway and Karnack, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1100 block of Esplanade Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kelvin Kent Boykins, 65, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, reckless driving and expired registration on Tuesday.
- Deshawn Mikael Cooper, 19, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
- Steven Blake Lampkin, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Tuesday.
- Austin Craig McKinney, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional sbi/mental on Wednesday.
- Ashley Nicole Napier, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault by contact on Tuesday.
- Mariah Ann Washington, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a Parker County warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.