Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Ray Mason, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Wednesday.
Michael Shane Jones, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Thursday.
Lesa Rene Brown, 32, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with aos/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 2500 block of Cass Street, Wednesday
Reckless damage and destruction, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Isaac Oneal Henderson, 30, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Hoon Seop Im, 40, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with cigarette tax violation and two counts of cigars and tobacco products tax violation on Wednesday.
Rebecca Lynn Rager, 44, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.