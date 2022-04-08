Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Roy Lee Hall, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with robbery was arrested and charged with robbery on Wednesday.
- Eric Demond Robertson, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon and unlawful restraint on Wednesday.
- Joshua David Rupp, 32, of Maud was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
- Anthony Glen Morgan, 57, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday
- Harassment, 3900 block of Forest Trail, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Amanda Gayle Duncan, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- Adam Kyle Priestly, 37, of Longview was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- John Allen Barfield, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication.