WASKOM — The Waskom Police Department made an arrest in a burglary of a church building, Wednesday.
“On March 11, around 10:20 p.m., officers with the Waskom Police Department executed a felony arrest warrant for burglary of a building,” said Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer.
Arrested was 27-year-old Kalin Wiley, of South Lake Street, in Waskom. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
“The arrest was the result of an investigation by investigators with the Waskom Police Department into a burglary of a church building on Colquitt Street in Waskom on March 11 where tools and equipment were taken,” said Meisenheimer.
He noted investigators were able to follow up on leads, develop a suspect, recover stolen property and obtain an arrest warrant for Wiley.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
James Louis Busse was arrested March 11 on 11 Marshall PD traffic warrants.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents were reported in the past 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Edward Bell, 31, of Marshall was arrested March 11 on miscellaneous charges.
Jasmine Untwonic Nesbitt, 21, of Marshall was arrested March 12 on a Marshall PD warrant.
Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department
Theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 11 in the 400 block of Sanford Street.