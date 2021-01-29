Thanks in part to a tip from a citizen, Harrison County and Marshall Police department officers have arrested Eddie Tommy Hill for an outstanding warrant for engaging in organized activity.
Marshall PD dispatch was notified by a citizen on Jan. 29 who had observed Hill near 200 block of Indian Springs Road and was aware that a warrant had been issued because of a previous story in the Marshall News Messenger newspaper.
Hill was arrested in near the location approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday. This warrant is related to the burglaries in the Karnack and Uncertain areas that occurred during the night of Jan. 11-12. During the investigation that started immediately, three alleged suspects were identified as possibly involved.
As the investigation continued, it was determined that the vehicle connected to the incident was stolen earlier from Gregg County and was being used in this crime event.
There continues to be a warrant is still outstanding for Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr. for the engaging in organized criminal activity. If anyone knows the location of Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr., they may contact 911 to relay that information to either Marshall PD or the Harrison Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a prime example of citizens assisting law enforcement and a cooperative effort between agencies. Thank you to the citizens who became involved to help get criminals off the street and out of their neighborhood,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.