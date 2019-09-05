A Marshall man was arrested Wednesday after investigators found heroin and methamphetamines while executing a search warrant at a home on South Washington Street, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
Marvin Gene Pearson, 50, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
The sheriff’s office said members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant around 9 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of South Washington Street in Marshall as part of an investigation.
“The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure what is believed to be heroin and methamphetamines,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release issued Wednesday.
No further information about the arrest was released.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christian Taylor Neal was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Discharging firearm, 800 block of Ivy Street, Tuesday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Justin Ray Cox, 38, of Marshall was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- John Gordon Pierce, 47, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of ROS/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial restitution on Tuesday.
- Hollis David Conway, 32, of Shreveport was arrested for revocation of probation/burglary of coin-operated/collection machine on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, FM 968 in Longview, Monday: Lawnmower and weed-eater stolen from residence
- Burglary, Old Leigh Road in Marshall, Tuesday: Miscellaneous items stolen from residence, and in process damage done to inside of home and vehicle, with hood damage and window broken