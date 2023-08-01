Arrests made by Marshall police
Terian Dewayne Trammell, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with indecent exposure on Friday.
Courtney Grace Howe, 33, of Lodi was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass (two counts) on Saturday.
Brodrick Shawn Esters, 51, of Karnack was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more convictions on Saturday.
Lonnie Lee Wilborn, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with two capias bond forfeitures on Sunday.
Paul Albert Madewell, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram (two counts) and prohibited weapon (two counts) on Sunday.
Alvin Jackson, 56, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agencies) on Sunday.
Oscar Aviles-Benitez, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Saturday.
Austin Jack Gandolfo, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more convictions on Saturday.
Shelby Lee Nelson, 31, of Antlers, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Burglary of habitation, 2500 block of Pemberton Street, Friday
Theft of firearm, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Indecent exposure, 300 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Driving while intoxicated, 700 block of Cox Road, Friday
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more convictions, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
False report induce emergency response, 1800 block of West Emory Street, Saturday
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more convictions, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Theft of firearm, 3000 block of Acadia Street, Sunday
Terroristic threat of family/household, 700 block of Ward Street, Sunday
Burglary of building, 1500 block of Decker Drive, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Dalton Wade Daniel, 22, of Waskom was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Saturday.
Bianca Lluvia Mercado, 19, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
Clifford Edward Prewitt, 55, of Tennessee was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and parole violation on Sunday.
Juan Pablo Vazquez, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
Robert Lynn Ellis Asberry Hall, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Frankie Hernandez, 32, of Tatum was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for interfere with emergency call on Saturday.
Bradley Kyle McGee, 35, of Longview was held on two U.S. Marshal’s Service holds on Friday.