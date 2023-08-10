Arrests made by Marshall police
Aston Smith, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with simple assault (two counts) on Tuesday.
Jean Campbell Dorgan, 79, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous conviction and resist arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Assault causes bodily injury, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
Robbery, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Simple assault, 200 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Tuesday
Fraud use/possession identifying info, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Danny Wayne Franklin, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false drug test manufacture/delivery substance/device on Monday.
Adam Nicholas Hall, 19, of Longview was arrested on Gregg County warrants for assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation and interfere with emergency call on Monday.
James Edward Tradewell, 36, of Keithville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order on Monday.
Kelvin Earl Demond Hicks, 32, of Waskom was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and Gregg County warrants for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams and driving while intoxicated on Monday.
James Larry Renfro Jr., 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Mardavius Antonio Brooks, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detection with a vehicle and violation of probation/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Tuesday.
Adrian Darrius Mayhorn, 22, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
Casey Nolan Morrison, 43, of Longview was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for stalking on Tuesday.
Luis Rey Valdez Rosales, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault class c on Tuesday.