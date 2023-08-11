Arrests made by Marshall police
Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (two counts) on Wednesday.
Luther Lee Ray, 33, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants issued by another agency on Wednesday.
Michelle Bernita White, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) and robbery (two counts) on Wednesday.
Oscar JD Mertz, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Burglary of building, 1200 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Burglary of vehicles, 100 block of Lynoak Street, Wednesday
Criminal trespass, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Wednesday
Robbery, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Thomas Kelley, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.