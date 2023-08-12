Arrests made by Marshall police
None
Incidents reported by Marshall police
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Devan Kyle Adams, 29, of Doyline, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Donavan Calvin Keith, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
Madison Paige Laduke, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info on Thursday.
Jason Glen Walker, 48, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with two capias pro fine warrants, bond forfeiture/forgery of a financial instrument and a Bossier Parish warrant for mtr/forgery on Thursday.