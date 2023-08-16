1170519918
Arrests made by Marshall police

Natalie Nicole Mathis, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.

Nashayla Roche’ Willie, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault and assault causes bodily injury on Monday.

Amber Elizabeth Culbertson, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a Red River Parish warrant for theft of a motor vehicle on Monday.

Incidents reported by Marshall police

Credit card or debit card abuse, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday

Accident involving damage to vehicle, 2300 block of Randolph Street, Monday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1000 block of Hugh Street, Monday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Nancy Gaona, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Monday.

Keonte Dajuan Richard, 24, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Monday.

