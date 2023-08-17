Arrests made by Marshall police
Austin Lane Nealy, 21, of Marshall was arrested on Marion County warrants for assault family violence and criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bernard Oneil Alexander, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
Christopher Paul Ford, 42, of Dallas was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Rolando Martin Sanchez, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault by threat on Tuesday.