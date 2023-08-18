1170519918
Buy Now

Arrests made by Marshall police

None

Incidents reported by Marshall police

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of Mobile Street, Tuesday

Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday

Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday

Burglary of habitation, 2400 block of Sledge Street, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Arthur Lee Esters, 65, of Karnack was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.

William Charles Harper, 38, of Diana was arrested and charged with safpf/engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.

Dana Lashell Morgan, 39, of Diana was arrested on Marion County warrants for ros/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and ros/tamper/fabricate physical evidence on Tuesday.

Kenneth Wayne Richard, 40, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.

Vergil Wayne Wilson, 27, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with ai/evading arrest detention with a vehicle and tdcj/Smith County/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.

Tags