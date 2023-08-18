Arrests made by Marshall police
None
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of Mobile Street, Tuesday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Burglary of habitation, 2400 block of Sledge Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Arthur Lee Esters, 65, of Karnack was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
William Charles Harper, 38, of Diana was arrested and charged with safpf/engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
Dana Lashell Morgan, 39, of Diana was arrested on Marion County warrants for ros/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and ros/tamper/fabricate physical evidence on Tuesday.
Kenneth Wayne Richard, 40, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.
Vergil Wayne Wilson, 27, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with ai/evading arrest detention with a vehicle and tdcj/Smith County/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.