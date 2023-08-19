Arrests made by Marshall police
Brian Anthony Diaz, 26, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Jeremy Lee Gibson, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and criminal trespass (two counts) on Thursday.
Hannah Elisabeth Parker, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, failure to identify fugitive intent and four Panola County warrants on Friday.
Dar-Nacia Lasha Morgan, 38, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
Michael Anthony Violante, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Warrant (issued by other agency), intersection of Elysian Fields and Harper, Thursday
Drunkenness, 2400 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 2800 block of Lake Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Cathy Boucher Esbenshade, 67, of Karnack was arrested and charged with terroristic threat against public servant on Thursday.