Arrests made by Marshall police
Antonia Layfette Baker, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.
Morkethia Meshay Bowman, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of evading arrest detention on Monday.
Nyelan Jabrissia Powell, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
Shania Denise Talley, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
Carol Ann Grant, 57, of Marshall was arrested on two MPD class c warrants on Monday.
Michael Shawn Lewis, 27, of Marshall was arrested on two Gregg County warrants for bond forfeiture on Monday.
Christopher Daniel Hill, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Evading arrest detention, 2000 block of East Grand Avenue, Monday
Drunkenness, 500 block of Buffo Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Derek Lane Moore, 34, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
Shelby Sue Pitre, 42, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with burglary of building and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Dennis Loren Powell, 52, of Mena, Arkansas was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.