Arrests made by Marshall police
Hannah Elisabeth Parker, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, failure to ID and four Panola County warrants on Friday.
Brandon Lee Starr, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and a warrant on Friday.
Rasheen Deleese Porter, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/violation of a bond/protective order on Friday.
Bruce Edward Hicks, 62, of Karnack was arrested and charged with assault by threat on Saturday.
James Cody Ingram, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Dontray Keyshun Singleton, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
John Wayne French, 59, of Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram (two counts), failure to ID and two MPD class c warrants on Saturday.
Devan Markel Hurd, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, theft of firearm, five MPD traffic warrants, unlawful carrying of a weapon and accident involving damage to vehicle on Sunday.
Charlie Gonzalez, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication on Sunday.
Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between five and 50 pounds. and violation of probation/theft of firearm on Sunday.
Demitrius Juane Jackson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against family on Sunday.
Kaeshean Wayne Anderson, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Sunday.
Justin Dewayne Yeager, 39, of Texarkana was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order on Sunday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Theft of service worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
Theft of firearm, 500 block of Bays Road, Friday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of West Rusk Street, Friday
Burglary of habitation, 700 block of North Loop 390, Saturday
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, 900 block of Johnson Street, Sunday
Burglary of habitation, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Luke Taylor Charlson, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Autumn Lea Matlock, 42, of Karnack was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
Damarcus DeJuan McCowan, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Friday.
Jose Manuel Melcher-Perez, 30, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Friday.
Larry Lynn Saxton Jr., 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and possession of a dangerous drug on Friday.
Ashley Michelle Smith, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
Mary Renea Vale, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Jacqueline Rosanne Vanhorn, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
William Gordon Jones, 53, of Diana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Jonathan Michael Rogers, 27, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Cason Reid Sloan, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with minor in consumption of alcohol on Sunday.