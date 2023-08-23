Arrests made by Marshall police
Jeffrey Wayne Harper, 63, of Marshall was arrested on a Marion County warrant for bond forfeiture/burglary of habitation on Monday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of Interstate 20, Monday
Credit card or debit card abuse, 5600 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Douglas Charles Dixon, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Monday.
Alan Payne Plunkett, 25, of Ringgold, Louisiana was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/ficticious info on Monday.
Lacy Ann Vaughan, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Monday.
Christopher Allen Reagan, 34, of Bethany was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.