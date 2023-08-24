Arrests made by Marshall police
Yancy King, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, burglary of vehicle and cpf/failure to maintain financial responsibility on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Rickey Loyd Cunningham, 49, of Karnack was arrested and charged with bench warrant/sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.
Shauna Louise Kirkland, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Paul Otis Gordon, 44, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.
Norman Kashun Williams, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.