Arrests made by Marshall police
None
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Edgar Ayoctle, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no seatbelt on Wednesday.
Enrique Akil Diaz, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
Queahua Marcial Garcia, 34, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Wednesday.
Tepole Gavino, 28, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Wednesday.
Issac Guiterrez, 18, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Wednesday.
Monty Joe Holuby, age unknown, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Wednesday.
Julio Cesur Lopez, 21, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Wednesday.
Moises Tecahua-Xotlanihua, 27, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Wednesday.
Christopher John Vasquez, 50, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was arrested and charged with illegal window tint, no driver’s license, following too close, no insurance, obstructed license plate and six counts of smuggling of persons: monetary gain on Wednesday.