Arrests made by Marshall police
Aundre Simien, 20, of Beaumont was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
Colton Lloyd Wall, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no liability insurance on Thursday.
Dante Antonio Coleman, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and parole violation on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury, 1400 block of Kathy Street, Thursday
Recover abandoned property, 600 block of North Wellington Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Leah Herrin, 32, of Linden, Arkansas was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and rop/driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Trevian Dewight Leary, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with ai/evading arrest detention, ai/evading arrest detention with a vehicle and two capias pro fine warrants on Thursday.
Burl Gabriel Sibley, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Vincent Samuel Slaughter II, 32, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.
Jordan Ryals Sterling, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver license when unlicensed on Thursday.
Miguel Angel Diosdado, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a drug paraphernalia on Thursday.